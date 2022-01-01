Chloë Grace Moretz found Family Guy meme 'very hard' to deal with

Chloë Grace Moretz has reflected on the impact a Family Guy meme had on her mental health.

In an episode titled Amish Guy for the tenth season of the animated comedy series, which originally aired in 2011, producers turned an image of the Greta actress walking into a hotel with a pizza box into a character named Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin.

The caricature soon began to circulate on the Internet, and during an interview with Hunger, Moretz shared that the meme really affected her body image.

"I've actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand. And this photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time," she said. "Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up with someone and they were like, 'Oh, shut the f**k up, it's funny.' And I just remember sitting there and thinking, 'My body is being used as a joke and it's something that I can't change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram.' It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers. And to this day, when I see that meme, it's something very hard for me to overcome."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Moretz detailed her struggles with fame and paparazzi attention and revealed that she became a "recluse" at one point.

"It was great because I got away from the photographers and I was able to be myself, and to have so many experiences that people didn't photograph, but at the same time, it made me severely anxious when I was photographed," the 25-year-old continued.

But after spending time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic and filming the upcoming TV series The Peripheral in London, Moretz is in a much better place.

"To say that these past two years have been transformative is an understatement, to say the least. I'm a very different girl than I was. I feel like a woman now," she added.