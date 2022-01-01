Nick Kroll jokes he was 'mastermind' behind drama on Don't Worry Darling set

Nick Kroll has joked that he was the "mastermind" behind the drama on the set of Don't Worry Darling.

The release of Olivia Wilde's psychological drama has been largely overshadowed by controversy in recent weeks, with fans speculating whether the director had a feud on set with actress Florence Pugh, and whether she fired Shia LaBeouf from the movie or if he quit.

Referencing the headlines during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Nick poked fun at the gossip.

"So, if you haven't seen it yet, it's like a thriller. And I think the less you know about the movie going in the better, so that when you're watching it it's all new and surprising," he smiled. "So, I decided, 'Let's create a lot of buzz around the film. But not about the film itself, right?'"

Nick also took credit for rumours that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine at the movie's Venice Film Festival premiere and claimed it was also his idea for the British singer to plant a kiss on him at the event.

"I'm the puppeteer. So, I was like, 'Hey Harry, you know what would be a great idea? When you walk into the premiere in Venice, spit on Chris Pine,'" the 44-year-old laughed. "And he was like, 'Got it.' But then he was like, 'I don't know if that's going to work.' So, then I was like, 'You know what? Maybe you should just, you know, give me a kiss.' And then, I asked him to spit in my mouth and he wouldn't do it. But it ended up working."

Nick is currently promoting his new Netflix comedy special, Little Big Boy.