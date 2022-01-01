Ashton Kutcher recalls drunkenly professing love for Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher was very drunk the first time he professed his love for Mila Kunis.

The Vengeance actor began dating his former That '70s Show co-star in 2012, with the pair tying the knot in July 2015.

During a recent workout session filmed for his Our Future Selves interview series, Ashton told guest Kenny Chesney that it was his 2010 song, You and Tequila, was what inspired him to express his feelings for Mila.

"The first time I told my wife that I love her, was while listening to You and Tequila. I might have had a little too much tequila," he confessed.

"I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy.' And I told her I love her, and she said, 'Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?'"

The next day, Ashton called Mila and reaffirmed his feelings.

"And I woke up the next morning and said, 'I still love you,'" he remembered.

In response, Kenny noted that he was thrilled to be a part of the couple's love story.

"Well, I had no idea that me and (collaborator) Grace Potter were such a part of the really intimate detail for you and your wife," he said, to which Ashton replied, "You and Grace Potter brought it home."

The star is currently training for the New York City Marathon and has partnered with bosses at Peloton on Our Future Selves to help him train for the event and also raise money and awareness for Thorn, his nonprofit dedicated to defending children from online sexual abuse.