Guy Pearce 'waiting on email' from Marvel about reprising Killian character

Guy Pearce is "still waiting on an email" from Marvel about reprising his role as Aldrich Killian.

The 54-year-old actor portrayed the villain in 2013 movie 'Iron Man 3' opposite Robert Downey Jr. - who portrayed the titular superhero - and he is up for returning as the character in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)N film, but is yet to hear anything.

He said: "I can't say. I'm still waiting on an email back from Marvel.

"It's been a couple of years now, but I'll let you know."

Asked if he has spoken to Sir Ben Kingsley about reprising his role as Trevor Slattery - who he played in 'Iron Man 3' and recently portrayed again in 2021 film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' - Pearce told ComicBook.com: "No, I haven't actually.

"Um, and I suppose I've just written off the idea because of what happened to Aldrich Killian at the end of 'Iron Man 3' but at the same time, within those worlds kind of anything is possible, and yet I still haven't received a call from anyone at Marvel.

"So I'm not sure if it's in the works, but who knows."

Earlier this month, Kingsley spoke about jester Slattery, admitting he thinks there is something "pure" about his MCU character.

The star joked that while he hasn't actually told his character he will be returning to the comic book franchise for a third in upcoming series 'Wonder Man', it is the "child" in him that resonates with the audience.

He said: "Well I haven't actually broken the news to Trev that he is about to embark on his third incarnation but if I could find him in a pub in Liverpool, I should tell him, gently and quietly in a corner 'Trev, we're on. Let me speculate on why [there is a love for the MCU].

"Like 'Dhali', there is something of the child in Trev and there is something pure in Trev and perhaps that touches the unconscious in the audience. That's probably a ludicrous answer, but I had a go!"