Sam Raimi set to direct Magic remake

Sam Raimi is directing a remake of 'Magic'.

Producer Roy Lee has revealed the legendary horror filmmaker is going to be at the helm for a remake of the 1978 Anthony Hopkins film about an evil ventriloquist dummy, which was originally directed by Richard Attenborough from William Goldman's script based on his own novel.

Speaking on the 'Post Mortem with Mick Garris podcast', he said: "I’ve only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films…

"Actually… the first time I’m gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of 'Magic', which is something that we’re working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie.

"We’re just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.”

Lee noted that Raimi "loved the original movie and the book" by Goldman.

The cult classic starred Hopkins and Ann-Margret, telling the story of a ventriloquist and his murderous puppet who tries to destroy his love life.

There are currently no further details on a writer for the remake, or any potential casting news.

Raimi is an icon in the horror movie genre, having previously worked on the likes of 'The Evil Dead', 'Darkman' and 'Army of Darkness'.

Back in 2002, he helmed 'Spider-Man' and its two sequels, and made a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year at the helm of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

In terms of upcoming projects, he's confirmed to be working on 'The Kingkiller Chronicle' and 'World War 3'.

Meanwhile, Lee served as an executive producer the likes of 'The Departed', 'The Ring' and 'The Grudge' earlier in his career, going onto produce 'The Strangers', 'Blair Witch', It' and 'Don't Worry Darling'.