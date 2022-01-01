Kylie Jenner explains why she changed baby son's name

Kylie Jenner has opened up about why she changed her baby son's name.

The reality TV personality and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child together in February, a sibling for their four-year-old daughter Stormi.

While Kylie originally announced that the tot was named Wolf Webster, she later revealed that she had decided on another moniker, and during the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, the beauty maven discussed the situation in detail.

"I think we know his official name but I'm not going to announce it because God forbid we change it again. We really didn't have a name," the 25-year-old told her mother Kris Jenner. "I just thought it was gonna just come to us when we saw him. And it didn't."

Kylie went on to note that it was her older half-sister Khloé Kardashian who suggested the name Wolf, and she liked the idea, especially as Travis's real name is Jacques Webster II.

However, when it came time to submit a birth certificate, the star "felt the pressure" to name her baby, even though she wasn't entirely convinced.

"So, we just put Wolf Webster in that moment," she recalled. "Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, 'What did I just do?'"

Kylie has not yet officially changed her son's name, and though she accepts the drama is now "part of his story," she joked that Travis is still is dreaming up different options.

"He'll come back and be like, 'I really like this name.' And then for the day, he'll call him that," the Kylie Cosmetics founder continued. "And I'm like, 'We can't do this again.'"