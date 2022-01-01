Mila Kunis forced to wear 'children's underwear' during TV interview

Mila Kunis was forced to wear "children's underwear" during a TV interview on Wednesday.

The actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was filmed in Brooklyn, to promote her new Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive.

But prior to kicking off the conversation, Mila revealed she suffered a wardrobe disaster before she was due to walk onstage.

"I show up here. I open my garment bag to put on this dress and these shoes but there's no bra, no underwear and no socks. Why I wasn't wearing those garments either is a whole other story," she laughed.

There wasn't enough time to find a replacement outfit, so Mila ended up borrowing various items of clothing from her team.

"I'm currently wearing my publicist's bra, my manager's socks, and your costume department found children's leggings from the Children's Place that we have cut into underwear. I am wearing children's underwear," the 39-year-old sighed. "None of this would matter, except it's a see-through dress."