Miles Teller 'blacked out' when he met Prince William at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Miles Teller has joked that he "blacked out" when he met Prince William at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the actor opened up about his experience of meeting William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales at the London debut of the action film in May.

While his co-stars managed to stay cool when meeting the royal couple, Miles confessed that he lost all decorum when it was his turn for an introduction.

"They give you, like a full list of dos and don'ts. And there's, you know, a lot of etiquette, which deservingly so. I kind of had a sheet to prep to make sure I didn't mess up," he recounted. "I think right off the bat I messed up. You're not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do, but I felt a vibe, so I was like, 'I'm going in.' To their credit, they were very disarming."

Additionally, Miles admitted that he became "lost" in William's eyes during their conversation.

"I think right there, I'm honestly lost in Prince William's, in his eyes. I mean, blue as the bluest ocean, Jimmy, what do you want? Bora Bora," the 35-year-old joked, noting that he was thrilled to meet Catherine too. "She's beautiful and very cordial and holds herself so well, yeah, regal. But William, I don't know. I just, I blacked out... But I think he's a lifelong fan now."