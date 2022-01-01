Mila Kunis confesses she isn't a fan of pizza

Mila Kunis has surprised fans by confessing that she doesn't eat pizza.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the Black Swan actress recalled how she ate her first hamburger in New York City when she first arrived there at the age of seven in 1991 after immigrating from her native Ukraine.

"When I came to the States I came through New York, except I think we were in Queens, put up in like a hotel to go through like your medical checks to make sure that you can be entered into the country really, but it's next to a cemetery," she explained. "What I recall is a cemetery across the street and this weird hotel that I was in but I did have a burger for the first time in New York and a Coca-Cola."

Mila went on to share that she tried pizza once she reached Los Angeles, where her family settled, but can't stand the food after her father began working as a Domino's Pizza delivery driver.

"My dad delivered pizzas growing up, but in L.A., so I ate a lot - it's perfectly fine pizza guys," she declared when the audience booed over the "judgment over types of pizza".

"I hate pizza. I'll tell you I had it every day for a year, possibly more," the 39-year-old continued. "It was too much. My brother came out of it loving pizza and my mom and I to this day are like, 'Urgh.' I'll choke it down because my kids like pizza, my husband likes pizza, but I'm never the person that goes, 'You know what I feel like? Pizza.'"

However, Mila also revealed that her husband, Ashton Kutcher, once gifted her a pizza oven for their anniversary.

The star appeared on the show to promote her new Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive.