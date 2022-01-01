Colin Trevorrow: Jurassic Park sequels should never have happened

Colin Trevorrow has claimed that the 'Jurassic Park' sequels should never have been made.

The 46-year-old filmmaker helmed 'Jurassic World Dominion', which was met with a negative response by critics, and suggested that Steven Spielberg's original 1993 film should have been a standalone picture as the series is "inherently un-franchisable".

Colin told Empire magazine: "There probably should have only been one 'Jurassic Park' – but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?"

Despite the poor reception from critics, 'Jurassic World Dominion' proved to be a hit at the box office and Colin explained that he tried to do something different to bring a close to the 'Jurassic World' trilogy.

He said of the film: "I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise. The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs."

Colin revealed that he introduced new characters in 'Jurassic World Dominion' so that the sci-fi action franchise can continue for a "new generation".

The director said: "This movie clearly takes a real interest in creating new characters that a new generation is going to latch on to – Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise), and Mamoudou Athie's character Ramsay Cole, who I think, in the Extended Edition, you really feel his purpose in a greater way.

"And Dichen Lachman's character (Soyona Santos), who just gets arrested at the end. There's more to come."