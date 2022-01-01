Kelly Ripa reflects on complicated relationship with Regis Philbin

Kelly Ripa has opened up about her complicated working relationship with Regis Philbin.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, the talk show host addressed rumours that she and Regis didn't speak once he left the programme in 2011.

"I wish I had set the record straight in real-time. I really trusted the people around me... People kept telling me to take the high road," she stated. "As a woman, we are often told to take the high road, and that is woman speak for shut the f**k up."

Though she discusses working with Regis between 2001 and 2011 in her new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, Kelly assured fans that she doesn't "trash" her late co-host and that she "expresses a lot of love for him" throughout the memoir.

"I painstakingly wrote every single word of this book, and it was hard and those chapters (about Regis) were the hardest (to write)," the 52-year-old confessed.

Regis died at the age of 88 in 2020.

Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories is now available to purchase.