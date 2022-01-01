Whoopi Goldberg blasts critic for claiming she wore 'fat suit' in Till

Whoopi Goldberg has slammed a film critic for claiming she wore a "fat suit" in the new movie Till.

During an appearance on The View on Monday, the Sister Act actress called out an unnamed reviewer who made a comment about her wearing a "distracting fat suit" to portray Emmett Till's grandmother, Alma Carthan, in the biographical feature.

However, during a conversation on the talk show, Whoopi noted that she wasn't wearing a fat suit and looked different because she had suffered a variety of health issues in the lead-up to production beginning in September 2021.

"I don't really care about how you felt about the movie. But you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was me," she fired. "That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don't watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit. It's O.K. not to be a fan of a movie, but you want to leave people's looks out. Just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody. I'm sure you didn't mean to be demeaning."

Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, Till is delves into the life of Mamie Till-Mobley and her fight for justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett in 1955.

The film, which also features Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, and Haley Bennett, is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on 14 October.