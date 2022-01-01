Taissa Farmiga returns for The Nun 2

Taissa Farmiga is returning for 'The Nun 2'.

The 28-year-old star will reprise her role as Sister Irene in the horror sequel and is set to join 'Euphoria' actress Storm Reid in the project.

Michael Chaves will direct the film after helming 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It', the most recent installment in the 'Conjuring' horror universe.

'The Nun' was a prequel spin-off from 'The Conjuring 2' and featured Bonnie Aarons as a demonic nun.

The flick was set in a monastery in 1952 and told the story of a priest and a nun – played by Demian Bichir and Farmiga respectively – attempting to fight the nun's evil possessions.

The movie became the highest-grossing installment in the 'Conjuring' franchise.

Details for the sequel are being kept under wraps but the 1950s setting is expected to remain.

James Wan and Peter Safran are producing via their Atomic Monster and The Safran Company banners. The pair have produced all eight movies in the 'Conjuring' universe.

'The Nun 2' is slated for release in September 2023 and the movie is expected to begin shooting later this month.

Corin Hardy directed the original 2018 film and revealed that Wan stepped behind the camera as a second unit director.

The filmmaker recalled: "Very excitingly, James Wan was my second unit director in a little bit of additional photography.

"It is funny, but we did some additional photography, and you're always pushing for double what you really can afford, time - or budget-wise. I said, 'I want to do all of this, but if we're going to do it, we really need to run two units.'

"James is a full-on, hands-on guy and he was like, 'Anything I can do of service!' It was like, 'I really want to take you up on that.' So, there were nights when he was shooting a section in the forest and I was shooting interiors."