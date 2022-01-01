The Crown producers issue casting call for young Prince Harry

Producers of The Crown have issued a casting call for an actor to play a young Prince Harry.

Last week, casting director Robert Sterne published a request via British Youth Music Theatre on Twitter for teen actors to portray the Duke of Sussex.

The casting call specifies that actors between the ages of 16 and 20 who bear "a strong physical resemblance" to the British royal should submit an audition tape.

The show's casting director emphasised that "no previous professional acting experience" is required to land the role.

Applicants are asked to send a selfie, some biographical details, and a 30-second video talking about something they love doing.

"Close up on your head and shoulders in good natural lighting, start by saying your full name, age and height," the instructions suggest.

Any applicants under 18 years of age should include their parents' contact details.

The deadline for applications is 14 October.

In The Crown's upcoming fifth season, Teddy Hawley and Will Powell portray Harry as a child in the 1990s.

Season five of The Crown, starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, will premiere on 9 November.

The actor cast to play young Harry in season six will begin filming in the U.K. in November.