Lindsay Lohan likens acting to 'riding a bicycle' ahead movie comeback

Lindsay Lohan has likened acting to "riding a bicycle" ahead of her movie comeback in Falling for Christmas.

The Mean Girls star, who last had a main role in 2013's The Canyons, will make her leading lady comeback with Netflix's festive movie on 10 November.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lindsay insisted that she never lost her passion for acting during her break from Hollywood.

"For me, my whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle. It's just in me. It's a part of me," she said. "Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing."

The 36-year-old is now working closely with Bernard Hiller, a combination of acting coach and life coach, whom she met through a mutual friend when she lived in England.

"I've never worked with any acting coach in my life! I don't really see Bernard as just a coach. He's more of an advisor of skill and a mentor. He helps you see what's not written on the page and bring those aspects of the character to life," she explained.

In Falling for Christmas, Lindsay plays Sierra, a spoiled and newly engaged hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia following a skiing accident and is looked after by a lodge owner, played by Chord Overstreet, and his daughter.

It marks the first of Lindsay's three-picture deal with Netflix, and she is currently on location in Ireland shooting her second movie, Irish Wish.

The actress told the publication that she's "having a wonderful time" working on Netflix projects and hopes to "dive deeper" with future roles.