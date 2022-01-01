Emma Caulfield reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Emma Caulfield has revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2010.

The 49-year-old actress, who is best known for playing Anya in the sci-fi show, revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she was diagnosed with the condition, which impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, 12 years ago.

"I woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it. That feeling when you've sat in a position too long?" she recalled. "The feeling's gone and it's coming back like a rush of blood."

After a series of tests and scans, Emma received her diagnosis over the phone during a break in a shoot.

"It was like an out-of-body experience," she said about her reaction. "I'm like, 'No, that's not possible.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' (The doctor) was very matter of fact about it... It was literally a kind of nightmare."

The WandaVision star, whose late father also had MS, kept her diagnosis a secret from most people for many years as she "didn't want to give anyone the opportunity to not hire" her for acting roles but recently notified everyone "that needs to be notified".

Explaining why she came forward now, Emma said, "I'm so tired of not being honest. And beyond that, my daughter has changed my perspective, as I think anybody who is a parent can attest. I know that she has a 30% greater chance of coming down with this, just luck of the draw for her. She's six.

"I'm not actually doing everything I can for her because I have my mouth shut. If I have a platform at all, I should be using it... It's better for me to at least be vocal about this and be out there to try to help the MS Foundation and other groups who are doing research."

Emma will be reprising her WandaVision role in the spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.