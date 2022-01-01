Khloé Kardashian pleads with Kanye West to stop 'tearing' Kim Kardashian down

Khloé Kardashian has begged Kanye West to stop attacking Kim Kardashian on social media.

Earlier this week, the Stronger rapper hit headlines when he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and the following day, sparked controversy again when he publicly criticised fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

On Monday, Kanye returned to Instagram to rant about celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Venus Williams who spoke out about his behaviour.

"I wonder what Gigi and Venus's perspectives were when I didn't know where my child was on her birthday," he fired, referring to the drama over his four-year-old daughter Chicago's birthday in January.

At the time, Kanye claimed he had been shut out of the event by ex-wife Kim, though later received an invitation.

In response to the hip-hop star reiterating his allegations about the party, Kim's sister Khloé posted a long message in response to his post in which she pleaded with him to move on.

"Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," she wrote. "Again, with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth, and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it."

Khloé went on to claim that Kanye knows where his four children with Kim are at all times and that it was his idea to have separate parties for Chicago.

"I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came," the reality TV personality continued. "Like you have pointed out yourself, (Kim) is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully."

Khloé concluded her post by emphasising that she was coming from a "place of love" and would be happy to speak to Kanye privately.