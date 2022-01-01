Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche cut hair in solidarity with Iranian protesters

Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche have shown solidarity with Iranian protesters by filming themselves cutting off pieces of their hair.

In recent weeks, protesters in Iran - and subsequently all over the world - have been cutting off a lock of hair to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

She died shortly after being detained by Iran's morality police for wearing her hijab too loosely and showing some hair.

The Oscar-winning actresses joined the movement on Wednesday by appearing in a video that was released via the Instagram account @soutienfemmesiran, which translates to "support women in Iran".

The video opens with Binoche grabbing a large, thick chunk of her hair above her head and saying "for freedom" as she hacks through her locks with scissors and brandishes the hair in front of the camera. The montage then cuts to Inception star Marion making the front section of her hair much shorter than the rest.

The clip also features appearances from Isabelle Huppert, Charlotte Rampling, and Charlotte Gainsbourg - who is seen cutting a lock of her mother Jane Birkin's hair before doing her own.

Cotillard shared the video on her own Instagram account with the caption, "For the courageous women and men of Iran who are changing the world at this very moment, fighting for freedom. We stand by you."

Meanwhile, Binoche wrote on her page, "In SOLIDARITY for FREEDOM RIGHTS for IRANIAN WOMEN and MEN."