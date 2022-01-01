Pierce Brosnan granted temporary restraining order against alleged stalker

Pierce Brosnan has been granted a temporary retraining order against an alleged stalker.



According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the James Bond star filed a request for a restraining order last week against a 55-year-old woman who he claims has been stalking him and his family at his Malibu, California home.



Brosnan's complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that the woman has been "parked in front of my house stalking me, my family and guests", and living in her vehicle outside the property since early September.



"She originally said she was looking for Dick Van Dyke (she has a tattoo of him on her arm) but when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house," the complaint reads. "She gave me two odd notes, said she needed $1,500 for new tires, and gave me a drawing she did of me."



The Mamma Mia! star did not report any threats or harm from the woman.



According to the complaint, the actor called the sheriff's office twice about the matter. On 28 September, the sheriff's office reportedly notified the woman that Brosnan would be filing for a restraining order against her.



The temporary order bans the woman from coming within 400 yards of Brosnan's beach house or any workplace connected to the family. She is not allowed to contact him "directly or indirectly" or "harass" him in any way.



The order will last until the next hearing on 25 October.



The Los Angeles Times identified the woman as Michelle Welch Mulready.