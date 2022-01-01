Cory Hardrict denies cheating on Tia Mowry

Cory Hardrict has denied cheating on his estranged wife Tia Mowry.

The Family Reunion star filed for divorce from Hardrict on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

But in the comments section of Hardrict's latest Instagram post, one user wrote, "He cheated on her".

In response, the All American: Homecoming actor replied, "Lies!"

Hardrict also took to his Twitter page, retweeting advice reading, "Don't react too quickly. Stay calm and remember it's just a moment. It shall pass."

The 44-year-old shared a cryptic tweet of her own, writing on Tuesday, "I will only choose to see love. I hope you will too."

Mowry and Hardrict, 42, got married in April 2008 and share two children; 11-year-old Cree and four-year-old Cairo.

The actress is seeking joint custody of the children.