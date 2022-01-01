Edgar Wright added a song to Top Gun: Maverick

Edgar Wright contributed to the 'Top Gun: Maverick' soundtrack.

The 48-year-old director told producer Christopher McQuarrie to use Foghat's 'Slow Ride' for the action sequel's bar scene after being shown the blockbuster prior to its release.

He said of the 'Top Gun' flick: "I first watched that in 2020. Chris McQuarrie and Tom Cruise showed it to me, and it was pretty much the film that got released, minus the Lady Gaga song.

"And in terms of the Foghat thing, they needed a song. My dream text to get was Chris McQuarrie saying, 'Hey, we need a new song for the bar scene in 'Top Gun: Maverick'. What can you think of that's like...?'

"And it was like, 'Oh, give me 45 minutes!' I think I still have that playlist on Spotify; it was 'Maverick Bar'. So that stuff is just fun to me."

Edgar revealed that he enjoys hearing what other directors think of his films and recalled how got an invaluable tip from 'Mad Max' helmer George Miller during the making of his movie 'Last Night in Soho'.

The 'Shaun of the Dead' director told The Hollywood Reporter: "You usually invite people that are going to tell you exactly what they think. That can sometimes be tougher to hear, but you want to hear it from people you really respect. And sometimes, people have really great solutions."

Edgar continued: "On 'Last Night in Soho', I showed George Miller something, and he had such a tiny, tiny note that was so great. It was also great to say in a VFX session, 'And one other thing, Dr. George Miller suggested that if we tighten up this gap, it would be more successful.'

"And nobody can say no to an action note from George Miller."