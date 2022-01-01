Kate Walsh reveals engagement

Kate Walsh is engaged to marry Australian farmer Andrew Nixon.

The Grey's Anatomy star "outed" her engagement during an Instagram Live with her former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman on Wednesday night.

Kate was in the middle of talking to Amy from her home in Perth, Australia when she became distracted by Andrew walking through the house.

"Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé, he's about to walk through," she said, before telling Andrew, "Hey babe, I'm just doing an Instagram Live with Amy B."

Amy then said, "Hey Andrew, she just 100 per cent outed your engagement," as Kate panned her device around to reveal Andrew, who waved to the camera.

"I did, I just outed our engagement," the Emily in Paris star confirmed to Andrew, to which he replied, "Awwww!"

After Kate turned the camera back around to continue their conversation, her partner leaned in and gave her a kiss.

She later referenced her happy news on her Instagram Stories by sharing a picture of two martinis on a bar with the caption, "Celebrating w/ @andynix1!!"

The 54-year-old has been in a relationship with Andrew since early 2020 and she moved to Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will mark Kate's second time down the aisle. She was previously married to studio executive Alex Young between September 2007 and December 2008, but their divorce wasn't finalised until 2010.