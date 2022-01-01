Keanu Reeves interested in playing Ghost Rider in Marvel movie

Keanu Reeves is interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to promote his new comic book series BRZRKR, The Matrix actor noted that he is intrigued by the idea of starring in a superhero film.

"It would be great to be a part of that," he commented, before revealing that his childhood self would want to portray Ghost Rider. "Ten-year-old Reeves, I think he would probably want to be Ghost Rider."

Previously, Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider was portrayed by Nicolas Cage in the 2007 movie of the same name and the 2012 sequel, Spirit of Vengeance.

In addition, Keanu indicated that he would like to appear as the character of Berzerker, an immortal warrior, in any adaptation of his BRZRKR comic.

"To be fair, I'm really right for the role. It's almost like typecasting. I'm like really right for it," the 58-year-old smiled.