Norman Reedus involved daughter in proposal to Diane Kruger

Norman Reedus has shared details of his sweet proposal to Diane Kruger.

The Walking Dead actor popped the question to the Unknown actress in August 2021 after five years of dating.

While Norman and Diane tend to be very private, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the star revealed that he involved the couple's three-year-old daughter Nova in the special moment.

"(I asked Nova), 'Can you go get my boot? It's in the closet.' She's like, 'Why?' I'm like, 'I just want to look at the boot.' 'Cause I had it shoved in the boot," he shared. "And then I proposed and she started crying, and then Nova started crying - everybody's crying. It was like waterworks city.

"Then Nova goes, 'Why are we crying?' Diane's going, 'It's happy tears!' And she's like, 'Yes! It's happy tears!'"

Norman is also father to son Mingus, 22, from his relationship with Helena Christensen.