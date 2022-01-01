Kourtney Kardashian unsure if Scott Disick will appear on family's reality TV show again

Kourtney Kardashian has "no idea" whether Scott Disick will appear on The Kardashians again.

In June, the reality TV personality expressed discontent over the way the episode in which she got engaged to Travis Barker was edited, as it focused on how her ex-partner Scott would react to the news.

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kourtney revealed that she doesn't know if the father of her three children will be on the Hulu programme this season.

"I literally don't know. I was upset that they chose to take my fairy tale and include that part of it," she shared. "And then, it just bothered me, like, these people at wherever are making the choice of what my story is."

As an executive producer on The Kardashians, Kourtney offered the editors notes on how the scenes were framed.

"I didn't initially have a problem with it when I first watched it, because I think we're so used to the way that we've done things for so long, and it's been, you know, that kind of stuff would have been included," the 43-year-old explained. "So, I think it just bothered me, because I felt like this is my fairy tale. And I was like, 'Why can't we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this?' And I get its TV, and blah, blah, blah... but to me, I was not having it. I was like, 'You wouldn't do this to anyone else.'"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kourtney insisted she is now focused on her relationship with Travis.

"I feel like I'm here living my life, and I'm not sitting here talking about anyone else. So I just demand the same respect," she added.

Kourtney and Scott dated between 2006 and 2015 and share three children - Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven.

The star officially wed the Blink-182 drummer in May.