Jada Pinkett Smith to publish 'no holds barred' memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith is to publish an "honest and gripping" memoir next year.

On Thursday, editors at Fourth Estate and HarperCollins announced that they had signed a deal with the actress to distribute the as-yet-untitled book in fall 2023.

In a summary, PR and publishing director Michelle Kane promised fans that the book is a "riveting journey" that chronicles her childhood in Baltimore, Maryland as well as her stint as a "petty drug dealer", her friendship with rapper Tupac Shakur at high school, and her rise to fame in Hollywood.

In addition, Jada will reflect on her "complicated" marriage to husband Will Smith and "and a joyous embrace of motherhood".

"In crisis at age 40, Jada recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way," the synopsis reads. "At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself."

Regarding the project, Michelle described Jada as "one of the most powerful global voices in modern popular culture".

"I have admired her fiercely for decades now and cannot wait to be part of what is undoubtedly going to be a landmark publication," she added.