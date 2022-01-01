Emmy Rossum defends Hilary Swank over pregnancy criticism

Emmy Rossum has responded to criticism levelled at Hilary Swank over her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the Million Dollar Baby star announced she was expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider.

In an Instagram post, Hilary, 48, showcased her baby bump and wrote, "Coming soon... DOUBLE feature!"

However, one user criticised the actress for having children in her forties.

"AREN'T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD. Gonna be in your 70's when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe (sic)," they wrote.

In response, Emmy didn't hold back in her support for her You're Not You co-star.

"Gfy," she fired, an abbreviation for "Go f**k yourself".