Kathy Hilton slams Lisa Rinna as 'biggest bully in Hollywood'

Kathy Hilton has dubbed her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rival Lisa Rinna Hollywood's "biggest bully" ahead of the new season.

In a trailer for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion episode, cast members Kathy and Lisa were shown arguing over their past dramas on the show.

The pair's argument began when fellow cast member Garcelle Beauvais called Lisa out for contributing to Kathy's strained relationship with her sister, Kyle Richards.

Kathy, telling Lisa that she "fights with everyone", brought up her arguments with Kim Richards and previous cast member Lisa Vanderpump. Kathy added that Lisa "drove" Vanderpump off the show.

Vanderpump departed from Housewives in 2019 after nine seasons on the series. In a 2021 interview, the reality TV star shared that she left because "it was too negative for me".

In the season 12 trailer argument, Lisa fired back at Kathy, pointing out how Kathy insulted the cast during her "meltdown" earlier in the season - including calling Dorit Kemsley a "useless idiot" and saying that Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff were "pieces of s**t," before alleging that Kathy threatened to "destroy" Kyle and her family.

Cameras were reportedly not present for the "meltdown", with only Lisa present to recount what Kathy said.

Kathy replied, "Baby, you wanted it on camera, because your contract was coming up...You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it."