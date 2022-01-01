Kevin Spacey and Anthony Rapp's lawyers face off as sexual misconduct trial begins

Lawyers acting for Kevin Spacey and Anthony Rapp delivered their opening statements as part of a civil trial held at a Manhattan federal court on Thursday.



The Star Trek: Discovery actor sued Spacey in 2020 for assault, battery, and intentionally inflicting emotional distress, after first making public accusations in October 2017.



Rapp has claimed Spacey made sexual advances towards him in 1986 when he was just 14 and both were performing on Broadway. The civil suit alleges the then 26-year-old groped Rapp on the bottom and placed him on a bed before putting his body partially on top of his.



Spacey's attorney Jennifer Keller addressed Rapp's allegations in an opening statement, calling the lawsuit an attempt to gain "attention, sympathy and to raise (Rapp's) own profile".



Keller claimed the complainant has been "simmering with resentment" as his stardom has never matched her client's.



Meanwhile, Rapp's legal representative Peter Saghir presented jurors a photo of the actor from the summer of 1986, showing how young the actor looked when he was invited to Spacey's apartment for a party.



Saghir said: "The conduct here involved a 14-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man."



The American Beauty star's lawyers also showed text messages between Rapp and former BuzzFeed reporter Adam Vary, who broke the story. They claimed they showed them stating that the story should be kept vague so Spacey could not "flatly deny" it.



Both Rapp and Vary are expected to testify at the trial.



Spacey's legal team disputes the details of Rapp's account, stating that the layout of the flat meant recollections that Spacey appeared in a doorway could not be true. Keller alleges the younger actor has "borrowed" details from the plot of the Broadway play he was in at the time, Precious Sons.



The Baby Driver star, who is also facing charges of sexual assault in the U.K., publicly apologised to Rapp in 2017 but said he did not remember the alleged incident. He tweeted that "if I did behave as he described" then he owed an apology for "inappropriate drunken behaviour". The case continues.