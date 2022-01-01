Eva Mendes insists she never 'quit' acting

Eva Mendes has insisted that she never "quit" the acting business.

The Hitch actress took a step back from Hollywood after welcoming her daughters Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six, with her partner Ryan Gosling.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Eva rejected online speculation claiming she had left Hollywood for good.

"I never quit acting. I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would," she wrote. Also, I was not excited about the stereotypical roles being offered to me at the time. Especially after working on the film LOST RIVER - that was a dream project. That's a tough act to follow."

Eva played Cat in the 2014 film Lost River, which served as Ryan's directorial debut and also featured Christina Hendricks, Saoirse Ronan, and Matt Smith.

As an entrepreneur, some of the star's projects have included her CIRCA Beauty cosmetics line and the sponge business Skura Style.

"What's the point of this post? To shift that narrative. I never quit," the 48-year-old added.