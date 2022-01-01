Jacob Batalon is 'doing his own thing' outside the MCU

Jacob Batalon is happy doing his "own thing" outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 25-year-old actor is best known for playing Ned Leeds in the Jon Watts-directed 'Spider-Man' trilogy - but Jacob is philosophical about his future in the MCU.

Asked about the possibility of working with a different filmmaker in the franchise, Jacob - who starred in the trilogy alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya - told Collider: "Honestly, I don't really put too much thought into that.

"I feel like we're all really moving in ways where we're not really hoping for it to happen. Not that it's bad, I just feel like we're not really anticipating another movie.

"I just feel like we're all doing our own thing. But again, whatever happens, happens."

Jacob previously claimed he's "grown" during his time in the spotlight.

The actor admitted he's become "a lot more confident" in recent years.

He said: "I conduct myself in a different manner.

"Before, I wasn’t sure how to really operate in a press junket [or] on set. I was very uncertain about a lot of things. But now that I’m fully in it all, I think I’ve become a lot more confident and I’m not afraid to speak my mind.

"I guess I’ve grown in a sense that I’ve formed better opinions about my point of view of the world."

The Hollywood star also said that he could walk away from the 'Spider-Man' franchise with his head held high.

He explained: "We all started out very naive and unsure of what the future held for us.

"I could speak for all of us - we’ve accomplished everything that we wanted to do with the films and our character arcs. I think we can absolutely walk away from it knowing that everything has satisfactorily ended."