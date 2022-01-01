T.J. Miller accuses Ryan Reynolds of 'weird' behaviour on Deadpool set

T.J. Miller has ruled out working with Ryan Reynolds again.

During a recent appearance on The Adam Carolla podcast, the Silicon Valley star revealed that he has no plans to reprise the role of Weasel in Deadpool 3.

When pressed for the reason, Miller explained that he had a "weird" experience shooting a scene with Reynolds while making the 2016 superhero film.

"Would I work with him again? No. I sorta wish him well, because he's so good at Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me," he said, before going on to recall the awkward exchange. "We had a really weird moment, really weird moment, on Deadpool, where he said, 'Let's do one more take.' And then, as the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel. He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Miller went on to claim that the scene made himself and the crew feel uneasy.

"He did that and it was weird, and it didn't bother me...I just kind of listened, and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, 'Cut...?'" the 41-year-old continued. "Everybody was like, 'What the f**k is he doing?' So, that was not a great experience for me. Why would he do that?"

Elsewhere, Miller described Reynolds as "kind of an insecure dude" and noted that he wasn't particularly interested in making another Deadpool movie anyway.

"I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, 'We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we're going to pay you twice as much,'" he added. "I think he should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that. I'm at a place in my life where I don't need to do Deadpool 3."

Reynolds has not yet responded to Miller's comments.

Deadpool 3 is currently in development. It was recently confirmed that Hugh Jackman would appear as Wolverine in the feature.