Amanda Bynes training to become manicurist

Amanda Bynes has enrolled in cosmetology school.

The All That actress took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a video of a salon kitted out with nail art equipment.

"In cosmetology college to become a manicurist!" she wrote in the caption.

In addition, Amanda posted a mirror selfie showing herself at the same venue as well as a close-up snap of three acrylic nails decorated with black and silver polish.

The star didn't share any further details about her course or future plans.

But following the termination of her nine-year conservatorship in March, she shared that she was pursuing a career in fashion and beauty.

"I am continuing with my Bachelor's Degree at FIDM, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development," the 36-year-old told E! News. "I am travelling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance which will be ready to launch near the holidays."