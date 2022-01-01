Vanessa Hudgens working on unscripted film about witchcraft

Vanessa Hudgens is set to release an unscripted film about witchcraft, titled Dead Hot.



The Tick, Tick... Boom! star had cameras follow her and her best friend GG Magree during a recent eight-day journey in Salem, Massachusetts.



Hudgens and Magree are self-taught students of witchcraft but decided to seek out proper mentorship and training after a "supernatural" experience in North California went awry.



In Dead Hot: Season of the Witch, the pair learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting, and trying to connect with the spirit world. The footage taken from their trip will be released as a 90-minute unscripted movie.



The film's logline describes it as an "intimate journey into the supernatural realm" and a "coming-of-age story that explores identity, feminine power and sisterhood".



The team at Bunim-Murray Productions are producing the film, with Banijay Rights - a subsidiary of Bunim-Murray Productions' parent company, Banijay - handling distribution.



President of Bunim-Murray Productions, Julie Pizzi, elaborated on Hudgens and Magree's interest in witchcraft in a statement.



"They've been doing little spells since they were kids, and they were just really interested in that world," she said. "As we got to know them, we realised that their curiosity in connecting with the spirit realm and paranormal and supernatural exploration was so much deeper than ghost hunting. It's an exploration in the spiritual realm."