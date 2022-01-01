Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin halt divorce proceedings

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have decided to press pause on divorce proceedings.

According to court documents obtained by USA Today, the stars have decided to reconcile.

An order for abatement on the divorce was filed on 23 September in the Palm Beach County Circuit Court.

The court filing reads, "The Parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner out-of-court."

However, Circuit Judge Darren Shull agreed to halt the divorce proceedings, leaving the option for either Flavin or Stallone to reactivate the process if they are unable to resolve their issues.

Flavin initiated divorce proceedings one month before halting the process. Her original filing called the marriage to Stallone "irretrievably broken".

In court documents, Flavin accused Stallone of intentionally wasting marital assets, and suggested that she should "be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favour".

She also sought extended use of the pair's Palm Beach estate, which they purchased together in December 2020.

The Rocky actor and former model were married for 25 years before Flavin filed for divorce. They share three daughters - Sophia, 25; Sistine, 24; and Scarlet, 20.