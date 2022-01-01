Jennifer Lawrence 'lost sense of control' after The Hunger Games was released

Jennifer Lawrence has discussed how working on The Hunger Games franchise led to her losing a "sense of control".

While speaking to Francine Stock for the London Film Festival's Screen Talk series, the Silver Linings Playbook actress recalled how the debut of the first film in the dystopian series back in 2012 affected her wellbeing.

"I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar (for 2012's Silver Lining Playbook), I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision," she said, according to Variety. "When I reflect now, I can't think of those following years, (because there was) just a loss of control."

Jennifer went on to note that she has reclaimed her identity since then and that acting is "personal for me (for) the first time in a long time".

The star portrayed the lead character of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise, which was based on Suzanne Collins' novels.

Since her breakout role, Jennifer has starred in 2021's Don't Look Up and is currently promoting her new film, Causeway.

In the psychological drama, the actress plays Lynsey, a soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while deployed in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home.

Reflecting on the storyline, Jennifer shared that the script felt like "diary pages".

Causeway is set to be released in U.S. cinemas and via Apple TV+ on 4 November.