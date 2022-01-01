Joseph Fiennes joins horror radio series The Witch Farm

Joseph Fiennes and Alexandra Roach have signed on to headline The Witch Farm.

Producers at the BBC recently announced that The Handmaid's Tale actor and the No Offence star will headline the line-up for the upcoming eight-part podcast series.

From the makers of The Battersea Poltergeist and Uncanny, the part-drama and part-documentary series will re-investigate the true story of Heol Fanog. It will follow Liz (Roach) and Bill (Fiennes), a couple who move into a new home in Wales in 1989.

The official synopsis reads, "It seems idyllic, but soon they are plagued by strange and frightening phenomena and an electricity bill so impossibly huge it suggests that something is sucking the power from the house... Their dream home has become a haunted nightmare, but what is real and what is in their minds?"

Owen Teale, Reece Shearsmith, and Tom Price are also signed on for minor roles. Danny Robins is writing and presenting the series.

Parapsychologists Ciaran O'Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow, seen on The Battersea Poltergeist, will appear on the programme to help Robins investigate.

The Witch Farm is set to launch on 17 October.