Jamie Lee Curtis: 'There’s been some some people I maybe wish I hadn’t slept with'

Jamie Lee Curtis spoke to Jackie Brambles on her Greatest Hits Radio show tonight (Monday) and reflected on her latest outing as Halloween’s Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends as well as a Hollywood career that has spanned nearly five decades.



Jackie asked Jamie about how she learnt to be so comfortable with being herself: ‘That’s been hard-earned, that’s taken a while so if you look back there’s been some bad haircuts, some patterns I wish I hadn’t worn and some people I maybe wish I hadn’t slept with. There are mistakes, we make them and we learn. Life is like a Guess Who? game and you keep omitting the things that you’ve tried that don’t work for you and all of a sudden what emerges is who you are. I am the short haired woman, who wears glasses and monochrome, and I have a very clear idea of who I am. I have tried to find my own mind and finding my own mind has taken a while... I’m open, I’m curious and I’m not afraid to say I’m wrong.’



Jamie on why she wanted to revisit Laurie Strode, the character she first played in the Halloween franchise 44 years ago: ‘I decided to do the film in 2018 as it was 40 years later and Laurie was a very different person to the one she was in 1978. And that’s what the result of that kind of violence yields - someone who lives behind a chain link fence. I’ve loved the evolution of Laurie and I think it’s been a very intelligent interpretation and has ignited an entirely new cadre of fans of Laurie Strode in a shocking way. There are 15-year-olds who are astonished by me and I’m 64 years old. It’s been career-altering and life-altering for sure.’



On why she wouldn’t watch the Halloween films herself but why horror fans should: ‘No! Horror films are nasty, horrible, dreadful films. Terrible! But if you like them I suggest you go and see this one as it’s a really exciting ending to 44 years of the inevitable battle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. It’s scary which is what it’s supposed to be; it's thrilling which it’s supposed to be and it’s sad which it’s supposed to be. It’s got all of the elements that you would want and it says something about us as a society – which is that we’re monsters’



