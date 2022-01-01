Scarlett Johansson recalls being 'objectified' as a young actress

Scarlett Johansson has recalled how she was "objectified and pigeonholed" as a young actress.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Lost in Translation actress recounted how she often felt as if she was being made to appear older than she was in the early days of her career.

"I think everybody thought I was older and that I'd been (acting) for a long time, I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualised thing. I felt like (my career) was over. It was like: 'That's the kind of career you have, these are the roles you've played.' And I was like, 'This is it?' The runway is not long on that. So, it was scary at that time. In a weird way, I was like, 'Is this it?' I attributed a lot of that to the fact that people thought I was much, much older than I was."

Scarlett went on to note that she had a breakthrough in her mid-twenties when she decided to pursue different roles.

"I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn't getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do," the 37-year-old continued. "I remember thinking to myself, 'I think people think I'm 40 years old.' It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Scarlett insisted Hollywood has "changed a lot" in recent years.

"Now, I see younger actors that are in their twenties. It feels like they're allowed to be all these different things," she added. "It's another time, too. We're even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic."