Lio Tipton weds

Lio Tipton and Chaz Salembier are married.

The Crazy, Stupid, Love star and the entertainment industry executive tied the knot at a courthouse on Thursday before throwing a larger celebration for family and friends in Minocqua, Wisconsin over the weekend.

Lio, who announced they are non-binary and use they/them pronouns in June 2021, wore a white Reformation and matching Converse sneakers for the outdoor ceremony, which was attended by 35 guests.

"The advantage of such a low number was that my partner, Chaz, and I were able to celebrate in such a wonderfully intimate way and we were truly able to appreciate everyone sharing such an important weekend with us," they told People.

Lio and Chaz chose Johnny Clegg's Dela for their first dance.

"Dancing was my favourite part of the day," the 33-year-old continued. "I love to dance, and dancing with the people I love is the ultimate wedding gift."

Lio and Chaz went Instagram official with their relationship in June 2021.