Jamie Lee Curtis has 'written to Disney' about making Freaky Friday sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis wants to make a Freaky Friday sequel.

During an appearance on The View on Monday, the Halloween actress revealed she is keen to participate in a follow-up to the 2003 remake of the 1976 body-swapping comedy alongside original co-star Lindsay Lohan.

While on the press tour for her new film Halloween Ends, Curtis told fans she would "absolutely" star in another Freaky Friday, and she reiterated the comment during a conversation with The View co-host Sara Haines.

"I've already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I'm in their new Haunted Mansion movie," she noted.

Curtis then laid out her pitch for a Freaky Friday sequel starring herself and the Mean Girls actress.

"Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places," the Trading Places star continued. "So, then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.

"I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."

Curtis also confirmed that she and Lohan are still close nearly 20 years after Freaky Friday's release.

"Lindsay Lohan and I are friends," she smiled. "Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she's in Ireland making (Irish Wish)."