Ema Horvath cast in The Strangers remake

Ema Horvath is to star in a remake of 'The Strangers'.

The 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' actress is attached to star alongside Madeleine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez and Gabriel Basso in the movie – which is currently in production in Slovakia.

The original film was released in 2008 and starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a couple who have to cope with a terrifying home invasion. It registered as a sleeper hit after being released and came to be appreciated as a cult classic.

A sequel, 'The Strangers: Prey at Night', was released in 2018.

Renny Harlin is directing the remake, with the plot following Petsch's character as she drives cross-country with her long time boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest.

When their car breaks down in Oregon, the pair have no choice but to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb where they are terrorised from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers.

Lionsgate are planning to expand the story in new and unexpected ways with a pair of sequels.

Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland have written the remake that will be distributed across the world by Lionsgate. Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Charlie Dombeck and Alastair Birlingham are producing the film.

Ema plays the role of Earien in the Amazon series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', which is nearing the end of its first season.

Her other credits include Blumhouse's psychological horror movie 'Like. Share. Follow' and the thriller 'What Lies Below'.