Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks making documentary about John Candy

Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks are working on a documentary about the late John Candy.

On Monday, the Deadpool actor took to Twitter to honour the Canadian comedian, who died in 1994 at the age of 43.

As part of his message, Ryan revealed that he is developing a film about John's life via his Maximum Effort production company.

"With John Candy trending, I'll just say I love him. So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears," he wrote.

A rep for Ryan confirmed the project and revealed that Candy's children Jennifer and Christopher had offered him access to their archive and home video footage.

"Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family. This project is in great hands," tweeted Jennifer.

Meanwhile, Hanks shared his excitement over the documentary in an Instagram post.

"It's true, we are making a documentary about John Candy and I could not be more thrilled about it," he shared.

The Orange County actor has a personal connection to Candy, as his father Tom Hanks worked with the star on 1983's Splash and 1985's Volunteers.