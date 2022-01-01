Emily Ratajkowski appears to come out as bisexual

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly come out as bisexual.

The actress/model took to TikTok on Monday to repost a video showing an influencer asking, "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?"

In response, Emily shared footage of her sitting on a green velvet sofa in a living room.

She did not offer any further details.

Over the weekend, Shay Mitchell also hinted at her sexuality by posting a similar video to TikTok.

Previously, Emily was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard from February 2018 until she filed for divorce last month.

The former couple shares a 19-month-old son named Sylvester.