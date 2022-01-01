Noah Centineo dislocated arm twice on set of Black Adam

Noah Centineo dislocated his arm twice on the set of the superhero movie Black Adam.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor recalled how he suffered an injury while filming an action sequence as the character of Atom Smasher.



The first five takes went well, but on the sixth try of running at speed between some parked cars, Noah decided to "make it funny".



"I'm running, I go, 'Let's make it funny.' So, I try to make it funny. I'm running off the curb, there's a parked car, I pretend to hit my knee on the parked car. I spin around. My arm goes up and dislocates. Fully out of socket. It did not go back in," he recounted. "The suit is tight, like a glove fit. They have to cut the suit open. Thirteen tries later, with a foot in my armpit, and a guy pushing from behind, it goes back in finally."



However, Noah celebrated his arm going back into its socket by jumping up and waving his hands.



"I'm like, 'Woah, yeah!' throw my arms in the air. 'It went back in!' Throw my arms in the air and it dislocates again," the 26-year-old sighed.



Luckily, medics were able to fix Noah's arm on the third try.



"It was an action movie for sure!" he exclaimed.



Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam also stars Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan. It is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on 21 October.