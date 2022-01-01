Carey Mulligan experienced postpartum depression following birth of daughter

Carey Mulligan has revealed she battled postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter.



During an interview with Vanity Fair to promote her new movie, She Said, the British actress shared that returning to work after welcoming Evelyn with her husband Marcus Mumford in 2015 helped her heal from the experience.



"It was either cancel the whole thing or just get on and do it. And that - and a combination of lots of other things, and help and support from everyone around me - was my light," she said.



Carey went on to describe how she and journalist Megan Twohey, whom she plays in the project, were able to connect over the issue.



"Megan and I talked about that, and we both shared what we had both been through, like so many women have been through," the 37-year-old continued, while Megan added: "I felt like she really spent a lot of time with me, and studied me and my family in a way in which she was able to not just portray a sense of me, but to portray this really personal and even difficult time in my life, in a very accurate and respectful way."



Directed by Maria Schrader, She Said depicts the work done by Megan and Jodi Kantor to break the story of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations in late 2017.



The film, which also features Zoe Kazan as Jodi, is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on 18 November.



Carey and Marcus are also parents to five-year-old son Wilfred.