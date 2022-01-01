Paris Hilton alleges that she was sexually abused at Utah boarding school

Paris Hilton has claimed that she was sexually abused at her Utah boarding school.

Speaking to The New York Times for an interview published on 11 October, the socialite and businesswoman recounted experiences she endured at Utah’s Provo Canyon School as a 17-year-old student.

The 41-year-old first detailed her traumatic experience at the educational institution in her 2020 YouTube documentary This is Paris.

During the interview, Hilton recalled that staff members at the school would “perform cervical exams” on her and other female students.

“Very late at night, this would be around like three or four in the morning, they would take myself and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams,” Hilton told the outlet.

She further reported that the one performing the supposed exams “wasn’t even a doctor”. Rather, “a couple of different staff members who would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us”.

The television personality continued: “I don’t know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor. And it was really scary, and it’s something that I really had blocked out for many years…

“But it’s coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse.”

Hilton also detailed her memory of one cervical exam on Twitter, writing that she was “forced to lie on a padded table” and submit to the procedure.

“I cried while they held me down & said, ‘No!’ They just said, ‘Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling,’” she wrote. “It’s important to open up about these painful moments so I can heal & help put an end to this abuse.”