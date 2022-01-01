Khloé Kardashian had face tumour removed

Khloé Kardashian recently had a tumour removed from her face.



Nearly 20 years after finding a cancerous mole on her back, the reality TV star shared on Tuesday that she had a face tumour removed.



Khloé told followers via an Instagram Story that she'd seen “numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage” on her face in the previous few weeks.



The 38-year-old explained that she had a “small bump” on her cheek biopsied after it hadn’t moved for several months. After two doctors examined the growth, they advised she have an “immediate operation” to remove it.



“I’m grateful to share that Dr Fischer was able to get everything,” the Good American founder to her fans, adding that her “margins appear clear”.



She went on: “Now we are onto the healing process… You’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumour being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look.”



She also recounted some of her past experiences with skin cancer.



“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that, as well,” she wrote. “I am pre-composed (sic) to melanomas… I am someone who wears sunscreen every day religiously, so no one is exempt from these things.”



Khloé concluded by advising viewers to “get checked… frequently” for the disease.