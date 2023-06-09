Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh join Transformers Rise Of The Beasts cast

Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh have joined the cast of 'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts'.

The 28-year-old comedian will portray the Autobot Mirage, while the 'Crazy Rich Asians' actress is to voice the Maximal Airazor in Paramount's forthcoming film.

Director Steven Caple Jr. shared a video on Instagram of Davidson in the recording booth, and he wrote in the caption: "Pete Davidson in disguise. @transformersmovie cast is amazing, man. Sneak peek of Pete voicing Mirage and @michelleyeoh_official blessing us as the voice of Airazor #rotb 2023 (sic)"

In November, it was revealed 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' has been delayed by a year.

Paramount confirmed at the time that the upcoming prequel would now be released on 9 June, 2023, having previously been scheduled for 24 June, 2022.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' will be set in 1994 and takes place in New York and Peru's Machu Picchu, even though the central characters are based in Brooklyn.

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback are to feature in starring roles, and Ron Perlman will voice Optimus Primal, having previously done so in animated series 'Transformers: Power of the Primes'.

The movie will see clashes between different tribes of alien robots. One of the breeds, referenced in the title, is known as Beast Wars.

The story sees the Beast Wars robots go up against natural enemies the Predacons, meaning that the Autobots and Maximals must team up to save the world.

Ramos recently gave fans a hint of what they can expect from his character, former military electronics expert Noah.

He said: "He's all about taking care of the people he loves. (He comes) from a lower-income home, so Noah's always hustling.

"The one thing I love about Noah is his tenacity and his heart, and his will to never quit, in spite of all the crazy things life is throwing at him.

"Then, it's amazing to see his journey when we venture out into the world, when the humans meet bots and things start to happen."