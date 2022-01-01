Kaley Cuoco pregnant with first child

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby.

The Big Bang Theory actress and her Ozark actor beau will welcome a baby girl in 2023, Kaley shared on Instagram.

Captioning a photo of herself with her arm slung around Tom, who is holding a piece of cake with pink icing, she wrote: "(Pink hearts) Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 (pink hearts) beyond blessed and over the moon… I (heart) you @tommypelphrey !!!"

The 36-year-old added more snaps, including an image of her and Tom drinking from "papa bear" and "mama bear" mugs, the couple grinning as they hold up pregnancy test sticks, a photo of Tom with an "I love my daddy" vest, the gender reveal cake, Kaley's growing baby bump and a picture of keen horse rider Kaley with a vest reading: "This Baby Needs A Pony".

Tom, 40, also shared a series of photos on his own Instagram account.

"And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco," he enthused.

The couple went Instagram official in May. Previously, the star was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2016 and to equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 until their split last September.